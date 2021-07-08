International Cricket Council parts ways with CEO with immediate effect

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE International Cricket has parted ways with its chief executive officer, Manu Sawhney with immediate effect.

In a brief statement sent out on Thursday, the world cricket governing body said Geoff Allardice will continue as acting CEO.

“The International Cricket Council today announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect. Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the Leadership Team working closely with the ICC Board,’’ read the statement from the ICC.

An emergency board meeting was held virtually on Thursday and this is where Sawhney’s fate was sealed, with the decision makers at the ICC deciding that it was best to go separate ways with their head of secretariat. The former ICC CEO recently wrote to the directors and said that they had adopted what he felt was a petty and vindictive approach towards him. He accused them of making unilateral, non-transparent, and unfair decisions.

Sawhney, an Indian national was in March this year asked to go on leave after unpleasant findings of his management style emerged in an internal culture review of the sport’s governing body.

He was appointed to the position in January 2019, succeeding South African David Richardson after a seven-year stint, and took charge formally in April that year.

@Mdawini_29