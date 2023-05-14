Interpol hunts Gweru’s killer car dealer in Ireland

Harare Bureau

FUGITIVE Gweru businessman Peter Dube, who is being sought by police in connection with three murder cases committed in 2021, has been put on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol)’s most wanted list.

He also faces a separate attempted murder charge. Investigations by police have corroborated our Harare Bureau’s expose that Dube (37) skipped the country to South Africa, where he changed his identity before relocating to Ireland. However, Interpol has now been roped in to facilitate the arrest and extradition of the suspected murderer.

A Red Notice — which is a request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action — has since been issued for Dube.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest development.

“Ongoing investigations confirm that he disappeared and left the country. New leads show that he jumped the border and started living in Eswatini under the alias Xolile Mtsali. He then relocated to Ireland, where he sought asylum.”

Police say on 23 April 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district, where she lived.

“He fatally shot Chinhango at close range and turned the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest. She died instantly.

He went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo. The two sisters were rushed to hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission confirmed the latest development.

