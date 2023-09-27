Intwasa Arts cancels the Vusa Mkhaya Experience…show replaced with free concert

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has announced the cancellation of the much anticipated Vusa Mkhaya Experience, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 28 at the National Gallery in Bulawayo.

The cancellation was due to unspecified unforeseen circumstances, organisers said.

“Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo regrets to inform the stakeholders of the festival particularly the Vusa Mkhaya fans that the Vusa Mkhaya Experience music show which was scheduled to take place on Thursday, the 28th of September 2023 at the National Gallery in Bulawayo has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances,” read a statement from the organisers.

“Please note, in place of the cancelled show we will now have a music show featuring well known performers Ramsey K, Smart Birds, Adrian Kapaten, Simz Masuku & Reillo Viekk free of charge at the National Gallery in Bulawayo from 6pm.”

According to the statement, tickets purchased for the cancelled show will be refunded or can be transferred to a different show on the festival lineup.

“To our valued clients who had purchased advance tickets to the show, kindly note you have the option to claim a refund or transfer the ticket to a different show which is on the festival line up.”

The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo is one of Zimbabwe’s premier cultural events, featuring a diverse lineup of music, dance, and art from around the country. This year, the festival runs from September 26 to September 30.