Invest and support women, girls in STEM

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

WOMEN in the Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are calling for investment and support of the fields as they continue to make inroads for gender inclusivity.

Despite making substantial contributions to STEM fields in Africa, women still face significant barriers, such as gender bias, lack of representation and limited access to resources.

Recently speaking at the Women in STEM Cocktail in Bulawayo, Elevate Trust public relations manager, Ms Progress Shoko said women and girls in STEM continue to face some challenges.

“There is still a lot that needs to be done to grow STEM among women and girls in Zimbabwe as they are still particularly underrepresented and the gender disparity high. The adoption of STEM initiatives that focus on women and girls are critical to ensure they also opt for STEM careers,” she said.

She said as Elevate Trust, one of their goals has been to inspire students to take up STEM related career options, contribute towards achieving gender parity in the STEM field workforce and fuel industrialisation through youth capacity building and commercialisation of research ideas in the field of science and technology.

Ms Shoko said through the STEMfem Network they were providing a platform for capacity building, networking and nurturing of females in the field of STEM.

“Our main goal is to improve the interaction of higher and tertiary education female students in STEM with the women in industry to better prepare female students to enter the male-dominated industry. The bias towards females is aimed at achieving gender parity in STEM fields,” she said.

“As a Network, we are also providing a platform for mentorships and opportunities for marginalised females to conduct STEM studies. Talented students from marginalised areas who wish to pursue degrees in STEM-related fields are supported financially to sustain their interest.”

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Research and Internationalisation Office director, Dr Thembekile Ncube said initiatives such as the STEMfem Network were critical for women and girls in STEM fields.

“Such an initiative goes a long way to ensure us women in STEM and the girls pursuing various careers and degrees have a support system. STEM fields have been mostly male-dominated and working in them tends to be associated with a lot of challenges.”

As the first female academic to hold the post of Research and Internationalisation Office director and previously she was the Chairperson of the Department of Applied Biology and Biochemistry, where she has been lecturing and supervising undergraduate and MSc students since 2003.

Dr Vimbia Moreblessing Moyana Muguto a gynecologist by profession who works for United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and Ekusileni Medical Centre, finding the balance between work and life was key for women in STEM fields.

“Striking a balance between work and life as a woman in STEM can be a challenge, but we continue to make remarkable achievements and recommit ourselves to supporting and promoting gender equality in the fields. There is a lot that comes with being in STEM as a woman, so a proper support structure is critical to ensure that we prevail and succeed for the betterment of our society,” she said.

Dr Moyana Muguto is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Women’s Health Clinic.