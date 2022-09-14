Invest in organisation of trade forums: CTC

Mr Isaac Tausha from the Competition Tariff Commission gives the opening address at the Trade Tarrif Conference

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Competition and Trade Commission (CTC) has been urged to invest in organising forums that ensure that the private sector is kept abreast of developments in the regional and global trade arena so that they contribute to the efficient functioning of the industry and economy.

Officially opening the Zimbabwe National Trade Tariff Conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube commended the Commission for hosting the first of its kind conference.

“Today’s event has made history as it is the first of its kind to be held in Zimbabwe, though it has been preceded by National Tariffs Day Workshops, which were single day events. I am reliably informed that this two-day Conference is being held to fill a gap that has been identified by the Commission during the course of executing its mandate and for the benefit of our industrialists,” said Minister Ncube.

“I would also like to urge the Commission to continue investing and organising forums such as this to ensure that our private sector is kept abreast of developments in the regional and global trade arena so that these contribute to the efficient functioning of our industry and economy at large.”

The Minister also urged the private sector to share their experiences, challenges, and expectations to institutions mandated to assist in trade issues.

She said trade, whether at bilateral or regional level, plays an important role in facilitating the attainment of sustainable economic development for a country such as Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is currently a signatory to several trade agreements at regional and multilateral levels such as SADC, COMESA, EU-ESA EPA, UK-ESA EPA, AfCFTA and the WTO. To maximize benefits from these agreements, it is critical that local industry be informed of their dictates.

“These include tariff issues, unfair trade practices, and rules of origin, standards, export opportunities, trade facilitation, resources mobilisation, threats and mitigatory measures available,” said Minister Ncube.

“This assists local industry to tap into the ensuing opportunities, empower them to plan for future production capacity and attendant future investment requirements.”

She said Government, through the CTC was developing a National Trade Tariffs Policy which aims to build fully integrated value chains and a competitive and productive industrial sector forming the basis for domestic and international trade.

The Minister said considerable progress has been made and in the very near future, the policy will be availed for validation before adoption.

She said as Government, in their journey towards attaining the objectives of Vision 2030, and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), one the strategies was to have a Zimbabwe that is open for business.

“These ties in with the declared priorities of Vision 2030 of championing investment and business as well as re-engaging with the international community.”

CTC Tariffs Division assistant director, Mr Isaac Tausha said running under the theme: “Unpacking Zimbabwe’s Trade Agreements and Benefits that can Accrue to Local Industry,” the two days conference’s objective is for industry to appreciate trade agreements and how they can benefit them.

He said it was envisaged to assist local industry and commerce to tap into the ensuing opportunities, planning of future production and attendant future investment requirements.