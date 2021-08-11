Invest in ZSE, women told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

WOMEN in business have been urged to consider investing in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) so as to form a long-term investment, generating additional income streams and for financial stability in the future.

Presenting on investing in the capital markets: making money through the stock exchange during the virtual Women’s Business Leadership Roundtable (2021), ZSE marketing and corporate affairs manager, Ms Tapiwa Bepe said the ZSE presented various opportunities for women in business.

She said that the women had to set their investment goals, open a trading account and educate themselves on the ZSE investment products by making use of available resources.

“As women you can invest in the ZSE for various benefits such as forming a long-term investment with price appreciation, there is potential to build wealth and generating an additional income streams.

“The ZSE also presents you with an opportunity for financial stability in the future (retirement), investment opportunities allow diversification and there are higher returns than most investments,” said Ms Bepe.

She further encouraged the women that before participating on the stock market, it was important for them to first analyze their investment objectives, income sources, constraints and risk tolerance.

Ms Bepe said the stock market remained an avenue for long term investors to earn positive returns, with the ZSE’s market capitalisation hitting the ZWL$800 billion mark in July 2021.

She said in the stock market money was made through capital gain whereby one buys stock and resells at a higher price.

“Also, corporate actions such as mergers, acquisitions that increases the company’s value could assist people to make money on the stock market. It is important to track your investment and this can be achieved through analyzing the exchange’s performance indicators.

“The market capitalisation is the value of all outstanding shares. It is calculated by multiplying the number of shares issued and outstanding with the current market price of the share,” said Ms Bepe.

The ZSE is a licensed securities exchange in terms of the Securities and exchange Act (24:25). Its core mandate is to facilitate long term capital raising through listing of securities as well as offering secondary market securities trading and issuer regulation services.

Dating back to 1894, the ZSE has evolved to be one of the longest established capital raising platforms in Africa.

The CEO Africa Roundtable hosted this year’s Women’s Business Leadership Roundtable (2021) virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and regulations. It was held under the theme, ‘Women unlocking new frontiers,’ where over 120 women participated.