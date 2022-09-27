Investment Forum set for Sanganai Hlanganani Expo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will hold a Tourism Investment Forum on the sidelines of the upcoming Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

The Expo, which is set to take from 13 to 15 October, will be the first in-person meeting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Forum will take place on 14 October running under the theme: “Thinking Investment – Explore Zimbabwe Tourism Opportunities”.

ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka outlined the Investment Forum’s objectives, “Our objectives include, unpacking tourism investment opportunities and exploring new frontiers such as medical tourism in the country. We are creating a platform for networking and engagement where promoters link with developers, financiers and operators,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

“The Forum shall be delivered through thematic presentations and panel discussions, projects profiling exhibitions and B2B/ G2B network meetings,” she added.

The thematic areas to be covered are Policy Perspective – the Investment Climate in Zimbabwe, Tourism Investment Opportunities across the ten provinces, Tourism Infrastructure and Finance and Investor Lenses.

“We looking forward to participation from all players within the sector, including but not limited to Government, Agencies, Local Authorities, Operators, Developers, Investors, Zimbabwe, Financiers and Cooperating partners,” she said.