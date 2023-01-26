Investment management firm introduces Gold Coin Unit Trust

Dr. Alfred Mthimkhulu

Online Reporter

AN investment management firm, Bard Santner, has launched a Gold Coin Unit Trust as it seeks to give investors a chance to preserve value against inflationary pressures.

The development comes on the backdrop of the introduction of the Mosi- Oa-Tunya Gold Coins by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to promote a saving culture in Zimbabwe among other reasons.

The firm’s executive director, Dr Alfred Mthimkhulu, said the initiative levels the playing field on financial inclusion and long-term savings.

“The Bard Santner Gold Coin Unit Trust enables Zimbabweans to invest in an asset whose value is directly linked to the international gold price offering investors a platform to save while preserving value. The objective of the Unit Trust is to deliver long-term value preservation given that gold has been the foremost store of value throughout ages and performs well during times of economic volatility. We cannot think of a more stable asset for our clients than gold. It also happens to be a resource, like numerous others, we have in abundance in Zimbabwe.”

He said they were keen to see their clients’ portfolios hold the most stable asset humankind has ever known, while clients with as little as US$15 can make savings per month to those with bigger amounts.

Dr Mthimkhulu said the minimum investment in the Unit Trust will be an equivalent of US$120 per year.

“Alternatively, an investor can accumulate units at a rate of US$15 per month. The minimum investment period is 180 days, and a withdrawal notice period of seven calendar days is required. The fund suits conservative investors whose goal is to accumulate savings using a defensive asset. This is Bard Santner’s understanding of empowerment and their understanding of prudence in investment management,” he added.

He said in doing this through the Unit Trust, they are promoting a savings culture in Zimbabwe as per the goal expressed by the central bank on first issue of Gold Coins.