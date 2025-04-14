Invictus Energy advances exploration strategy with high-impact Musuma-1 Well in Zimbabwe

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

Invictus Energy Limited has confirmed that the Musuma-1 prospect will be the first high-impact exploration well to be drilled outside the Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery area.

The well will target a new play type within Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin, marking a significant step forward for the company’s exploration strategy.

The Musuma prospect is estimated to host 1.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate (gross mean unrisked), making it one of the most significant targets in Invictus’ current portfolio.

The announcement follows a recent in-country visit by the Invictus Energy Board of Directors, underscoring the growing momentum for the project.

Musuma is one of eight high-potential prospects identified through the CB23 Seismic Survey.

If drilling proves successful, the prospect could unlock a substantial new resource base, complementing the already-proven Mukuyu gas field.

In an update on Monday, Invictus Energy Managing Director, Mr Scott Macmillan described the site visit as a key moment for the project and a reflection of the strong national backing it enjoys.

“The selection of Musuma-1 as the next high-impact exploration well beyond the Mukuyu discovery is a major achievement for Invictus,” said Mr Macmillan.

“Musuma is a technically compelling prospect, underpinned by multiple lines of seismic evidence, including consistent flat spots across different surveys, which are indicative of hydrocarbons.

“The well has been designed as a low-cost, low-risk vertical well to test a shallow target with significant upside. Success at Musuma would unlock a new play fairway, significantly advancing our forward development plans, expand our resource base, and accelerate the transition from exploration to commercial development.”