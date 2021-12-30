Inyathi burial for Ndumiso Gumede

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE late veteran football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede who died in Bulawayo at the age of 76 will be laid to rest in Inyathi on a date still to be advised.

According to family spokesperson, Ntando Gumede, as per family tradition, Gumede will be buried with other family members at a burial site near Inyathi High School. On Thursday, the family spokesperson indicated that they had completed the paperwork for the burial to go ahead, with the final date to be communicated on Friday.

“We have finished all the paperwork, we now need to sit down as a family to decide on the burial date, we should have concrete information by tomorrow (Friday), afternoon. As per the family tradition, he will be buried at the family burial site in Inyathi,’’ Ntando Gumede said.

Gumede is survived by five children, three boys and two girls. Four of his children are outside the country with just one in Zimbabwe.

Mourners are gathered at Number 12, Cheltenham Road, Montrose, Bulawayo.

At the time of his death, Gumede, an ex-teacher was the Highlanders president. He served the club in various portfolios from the 1970s starting off as the Bosso representative in the then Salisbury (now Harare), had two stints as the Highlanders chairman, with his last role before taking the ceremonial position of president being that of chief executive officer. Gumede also held a number of posts which include vice president, committee member, secretary general and CEO.

The death of the revered football administration has come as shock to the football fraternity and the whole nation. On Thursday, President Mnangagwa sent a condolence message to the Gumede family on the passing away of the football administration stalwart.

His demise came exactly a week after Highlanders honoured him for 48 years in football administration. @Mdawini_29