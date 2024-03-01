IPPs to pump 271MW into national grid

Leonard Ncube

GOVERNMENT has granted licenses to a number of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to start generating a combined total of 271MW of renewable energy.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and his Energy and Power Development counterpart, Cde Edgar Moyo, jointly handed over the agreements to the representatives of the IPPs in the presence of Vice President Dr Costantino Chiwenga who is set to officially open the ongoing International Renewable Energy Conference Expo 2024 in Victoria Falls this afternoon.

The IPPs are drawn from across the country and the agreements date back to 2022 when the Treasury announced Government’s intent to award projects.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Dr Gloria Magombo who announced the list of the IPPs said the projects are at various stages of implementation.

“The total capacity, which has been given is 271MW. Congratulations for reaching this milestone,” said Dr Magombo.