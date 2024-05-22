‘Iran leader’s death blow to Zimbabwe’

Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe will continue to work with Iran towards enhancing a mutually shared goal of promoting socio-economic development through broadened and deepened cooperation in the face of sanctions against both nations, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this yesterday, while expressing his hearty condolences to the people of Iran, following the demise of their President Dr Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said Harare would continue furthering its relations with Tehran, in honour of the late Iranian leader, as he strove to see the continuous elevation of relations between the two countries.

The late President came to Zimbabwe for a historic State Visit in July last year, which saw the consolidation of relations between the two countries.

“I have learnt, with deep sorrow, of the untimely demise of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Dr Ebrahim Seyyed Raisi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as other senior government officials, on May 19, 2024.

“This tragedy has befallen the Islamic Republic of Iran at a time when the two countries were working towards enhancing a mutually shared goal of promoting socio-economic development, through broadened and deepened cooperation in the face of sanctions against both nations.

“The then Visionary Leader, President Raisi, has tragically departed before he had enjoyed the fruits of his hard work. It is our sincere hope that the leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry his illustrious legacy to fruition, for the mutual benefit of both our countries and peoples,” he said.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing on of President Raisi, the Foreign Minister and the other victims of the helicopter crash.”

President Mnangagwa said the Iranian leader’s death was not only a loss to Iran but was equally a loss to Zimbabwe.

“The passing on of President Raisi is a heavy blow to the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the people and Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“I, once again, express my deepest condolences to the Government and the families of the deceased on this tragic loss.

“May the Almighty God rest the souls of the departed President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the other senior government officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in eternal peace,” he said.

President Mnangagwa went on to chronicle his relations with the late Raisi while also reaffirming Zimbabwe’s commitment towards supporting Iran during its difficult time.

“I have very fond memories of my personal interaction with President Raisi when he paid a State Visit to Zimbabwe in July 2023.

“This highly successful visit cemented the excellent relations between our two countries and peoples. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the families of the deceased, and their loved ones, during this difficult period of grieving.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe stands in strong solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we offer our support and sympathy at this very difficult time,” he said.

Following President Raisi’s death, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as the country’s acting President.