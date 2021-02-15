Ireland announce dates for home cricket series against Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CRICKET IRELAND have announced dates for the series against Zimbabwe to be played in August.

According to the announcement by the Irish cricket board on Monday, Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in three One Day Internationals, which are all part of the International Cricket Council World Cup Super League. The ODIs are lined up for Stormont Cricket Club in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

After the ODIs, the two teams will square off in three Twenty20 Internationals at Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland. The Irish will use the three fixtures as part of preparations for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India.

Before taking on Zimbabwe, Ireland are scheduled to collide with the Proteas of South Africa in three ODIs and same number of T20Is in July. The ODIs against South Africa are also part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Prior to the fixtures against South Africa and Zimbabwe, Ireland have lined up three ODIs with Netherlands at home in June, with the fixtures too part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

Ireland versus Zimbabwe full schedule

6 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI (Stormont)*

• 8 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI (Stormont)*

• 11 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI (Stormont)*

• 15 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st T20I (Bready)

• 17 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I (Bready)

• 20 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I (Bready)

* Matches form part of the ICC World Cup Super League

@Mdawini_29