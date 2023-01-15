Ireland levels series

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

IRELAND have leveled the three-match series against Zimbabwe after winning the second Twenty20 International cricket encounter by six wickets at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The win by the Irish means the three-match series is now 1-1 with the decider on at Harare Sports Club this afternoon. After yesterday’s result, Ireland have now beaten Zimbabwe six times in this format of the game while the Zimbabweans have conquered the Irish on five occasions.

Batting first, the Chevrons were bowled out for 144 in 20 overs and Ireland chased down the target in 19.4 overs finishing on 150-4 to win with two balls to spare.

Skipper Craig Ervine top scored for Zimbabwe with a 40-ball 42 runs while Innocent Kaia, who replaced injured Gary Ballance scored 25 runs off 14 deliveries after Zimbabwe had lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

No other batsmen managed to score more than 20 runs for the home side with first match’s hero Sean Williams chipping in with 19 runs.

For Ireland with the ball, right arm medium pace bowler Graham Hume starred with the ball finishing with figures 3/17 in four overs. Off spinner Harry Tector had 2/22 in his four overs while Mark Adair and Gareth Delany took one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 145 runs for the win, Ross Adair was the star with the bat for the Irish scoring 65 runs off 47 runs.

Ireland captain, Andy Balbirnie contributed 33 runs off 31 deliveries while Tector was the third leading run getter with a 21-ball 26 runs.

Leg spinner Ryan Burl finished with the most wickets for Zimbabwe taking two for 26 runs in four overs. Fast bowlers Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava picked up the other two scalps that fell for Zimbabwe.

After the T20Is, a One Day International (ODI) will follow which also has three matches.

