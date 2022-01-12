IsiNdebele literature guru burial set for today

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

RENOWNED educationist and isiNdebele novelist, Mr James Pambano Ndebele, is set to be buried at his farm in Silobela today (Wednesday).

Mr Ndebele, passed away last Saturday due to cardiac arrest.

In an interview his daughter, Ms Tholiwe Ndebele confirmed the burial arrangements.

“Ubaba is being laid to rest today (Wednesday) at his farm in Silobela,” said Ms Ndebele.

Mr Ndebele is survived by his wife Rita Ndebele, five children and nine grandchildren.

He was a prolific author of many novels, including Akusi mlando wami, Umkhosi we nhliziyo awuphalalelwa. An avid reader, Ndebele graduated in 1976 from UNISA after completing his Bachelor of Arts degree. Years later, he graduated from the University of Zimbabwe after finishing his BA Hons in Ndebele.

Mr Ndebele worked in the field of education for decades and was headmaster of many schools such as Mzinyathi Secondary School, Mzingwane, Musengezi Secondary School, Luveve High School, Njube High School and Mzilikazi High School before becoming an Education Officer in Matabeleland North and Bulawayo Province and years later promoted to Regional Director of Sports and Culture for Matabeleland.

In 1988 he left the Education Ministry and joined ZIMCARE TRUST as the National Director. He worked diligently there up to the time of his retirement.

Mr Ndebele was also very active in the running of examinations. He was at one point the Chief Examiner for A Level Ndebele Exams for Cambridge and ZIMSEC.