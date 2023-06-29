Island Hospice host men’s health summit

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE month of June is recognised as men’s health month and this saw Island Hospice and Health Care hosting a Men’s Health Summit in Bulawayo in an effort to educate and inform men on the importance of taking control of their health and well-being.

The event which was held at the Cotton Kraal Restaurant last week Friday was an attempt to encourage men to gain valuable knowledge and insight into maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to seek medical attention early.

Health experts in the field of fitness, physical and mental health, and a urologists attended the event to educate me on the importance of keeping healthy.

In addition to providing education on men’s health, the event was also to raise funds and donations for Island Hospice in order for it to continue its operations.

In an interview with the Island Hospice and Health Care’s Palliative Care Physician Dr Natsayi Mujuru mentioned that the event was meant to educate men on the importance of keeping themselves healthy and maintaining their health as well.

“We organised this event to highlight the importance of men taking care of their health. The event was meant also to encourage them to seek help early if their facing health challenges be they physical or mental, we have counseling that can be able to help speak out on what they are going through since men are not really good at speaking their feelings. We invited some of the health experts in health care to be able to interact with the attendees and also a question-and-answer section was put on the group for the attendees to ask whatever they want to know,” said Dr Mujuru.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 1 in 60 people are in need of palliative care which is what is offered by Island Hospice and Health Care. Research published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management estimates the need for Children’s Palliative Care in Zimbabwe to be the highest in the world at 120 per 10,000.

The challenges associated with living with life-threatening conditions such as cancer, HIV, cancer and diabetes are made worse by a fragile and under-funded health system, loss to follow-up, lack of transportation to access care, and the rise in diseases.

Island Hospice believes that their first duty is to care and for more than 35 years, they have been caring for those who are facing some of the most difficult times of their lives whether it is chronic illness, a sudden death, or a traumatic event.

They noted that being faced with the diagnosis of a life-threatening illness can be overwhelming for both the patient and the family but Island Hospice and Health Care can help with both counseling and clinical intervention.

During the event, a question-and-answer section was given to the attendants to ask about various issues under discussion. This saw them getting clarification on issues and get personalized advice.

The expert speakers provided answers based on their experience and expertise, making the question-and-answer section an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn more about men’s health. The session was interactive, informative, and engaging, creating an ideal platform for attendees to expand their knowledge and engage with the speakers.

The Island Hospice Men’s Health Summit provided a unique opportunity for attendees to network with like-minded individuals to share a common interest in promoting men’s health.

The event brought together decision-makers and influencers from various industries, creating an ideal environment for networking and building relationships. Overall, the networking section of the event was a valuable opportunity for attendees to expand their professional network and build relationships that can lead to future collaborations or partnerships.