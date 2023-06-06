ITF Development Officer to headline tennis coaches conference

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Tennis Coaches Association of Zimbabwe (TCAZ) has announced that Tapiwa Musunga, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) development officer based in Botswana, will be the keynote speaker at their highly anticipated conference on June 11.

The event, open to coaches from across the nation, aims to provide valuable insights and updates on the latest trends in tennis coaching. With a vision to elevate the standards of coaching in Zimbabwe and keep local coaches on par with their international counterparts, TCAZ Chairperson Richmore Murape expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming conference.

“This conference will be very useful to coaches, updating them on the new wave of tennis coaching in the world. We want our fellow coaches from around the country to join us; it will be worth it,” said Murape in an interview.

Recognising the financial constraints associated with attending coaching workshops abroad, Murape highlighted the significance of hosting a conference within the country. By eliminating travel expenses, TCAZ aims to make the event accessible to a wider audience, expecting a large turnout of coaches eager to enhance their knowledge and skills.

The benefits of the conference extend beyond the coaches themselves, with local tennis players set to reap the rewards of an improved standard in coaching. Murape emphasised the impact the event will have on players.

Certificates of participation will be awarded to attendees, despite the absence of an examination. TCAZ believes that the certificates hold significant value, showcasing their appreciation for the coaches’ commitment to professional development. Furthermore, they believe that such recognition will prove beneficial to the coaches’ careers and serve as a testament to their continuous growth.

In recent years, TCAZ has been actively organising various workshops aimed at advancing coaching skills in the country. Notably, last year saw the association host a ground breaking Level Three course, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. Building on this success, TCAZ plans to conduct further coaching-related workshops throughout the year, solidifying its commitment to nurturing tennis talent and fostering a thriving coaching community.

@brandon_malvin