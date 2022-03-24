Its a dream come true to return to Highlanders says Joel Luphahla

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RECENTLY appointed Highlanders second assistant coach, Joel Luphahla has said it was always his desire to return to his former club in a coaching capacity.

Addressing the media for the first time since his appointment at the club offices on Thursday, the former winger said when he took up coaching, he had a plan to one day become a member of the Highlanders technical team. He outlined that he did not coach in Bulawayo because he did not want to become part of a poisonous situation where he would always be focusing on the shortcoming of the Highlanders coach.

“It’s always been the dream, when you play for Highlanders when you venture into coaching the dream is always to come back home one day. So, when I left it was because I realised that if I had stayed here, I was not going to grow as a man and at the end of the day you become toxic to the institution, those people that are always on the outside looking at what’s happening at Highlanders,’’ said Luphahla.

The former Warriors player is delighted that the wonderful work that he has done outside Highlanders has been recognized by those running the club who decided to bring him back to Bosso as a coach.

“I didn’t want to be that kind of person, that’s why I left and said I want to work very hard for people to see the work that I am doing and one day they will come back for me. I am happy that after five years they’ve come back to bring me home. It was the plan,’’ Luphahla said.

On his departure from Northern Region Division One club, Golden Eagles, where some media reports claimed that he had been fired, Luphahla said that was not true as his former employers did not want him to leave.

“When you look at the log for the Northern Region Soccer League it becomes difficult to believe that I was fired because we were on 28 points, the leading team had 30 points and we had a game in hand so I think for me it’s a decision that I took, it was never the club, they didn’t want me to leave.

“It was a decision I took after I spoke to the club here, they showed that they needed me, they were not so sure if I was available so I had to sit down with the boss for Golden Eagles, we spoke and he agreed to release me. For them it was difficult to stand in my way, they said it was growth,’’ said Luphahla.

The 44-year-old Luphahla has a Caf C and planning to upgrade his coaching qualifications during the off season. – @Mdawini_29