Its an honour to represent my country – Prince Dube

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwe Warriors astriker; Prince has described as an honour to be selected in the final squad to represent the country at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dube a few months ago looked down and out as injuries continued to hamper his career. The Azam striker however recovered on time to be chosen in Norman Mapeza’s final squad for the Afcon. His presence increased attacking options for Mapeza.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country. I just want to grab this opportunity and do my best for the country. It’s been a hard time for me especially in 2021. I had too many injuries, “Dube said.

The Azam front man played the full 90 minutes when the Warriors played a goalless draw with Sudan in a preparatory match in Yaoundé on Sunday. He was at the end of one of the several chances created by the Warriors in the game but his shot crashed into the cross bar.

Meanwhile, strikers Tinotenda Kadewere and David Moyo have arrived in Cameroon, which means 20 of the 23 players are now in the West African country. Skipper Knowledge Musona and Jordan Zemura are yet to link up with the rest of the team in Cameroon. All is pointing to Zemura not being able to travel to Cameroon as his English championship side, AFC Bournemouth has been hit by Covid-19 which caused the postponement of their home match against Peterborough United that was scheduled for Monday.

In another development, Zimbabwe's friendly match against Cameroon has been called off as the two countries could not agree on the date.