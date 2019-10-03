It’s race on at Borrowdale for AFZ Charity Handicap

Mandla Moyo

IT is race on this Saturday when Mashonaland Turf Club hold the Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Handicap Race at Borrowdale Racecourse.

Tried and tasted five medium distance battle hardened horses are set to gallop flat out post wards over 1800m to determine the winners of this year’s edition.

From the declared prize money of RTGS$30 000 the fastest connection over the line with get RTGS$ 18 000 leaving the second runner to fly past the winning post to collect RTGS$6 000.

There will also be RTGS$ 3 750 prize money for the third placed runner over the line while the last placed team will walk away RTGS$ 2250 better off.

According to the final list pushed out by MTC focus on Heir Line ridden by Norbet Takawira from the yard of Kirk Swanson who carries a merit rating of 83 plus a top weight 0f 60.0kgs.

Another equine punters need not to overlook is Arte with jockey Wes Marwing in the irons from the same yard who is rated the second highest from the list at (79).

However, though the field is made up of a few horses it stills looks competitive looking at the career records of the athletes as well the pilots of the day.

Tried and tested runners like Fareeq, Wolves among Sheep alongside Yarrman can never be over looked whenever they are included to fight for the honours.

A.F.Z. CHARITY HANDICAP Open : Stake money RTGS$ 30,000 : Distance 1800m

Prize monies 1st $18,000, 2nd $6,000, 3rd $3,750, 4th $2,250

Lane Horse name Rating jockey Trainer

1. 5 HEIR LINE 83 N Takawira Kirk Swanson

2. 3 FAREEQ (AUS) 81 J Sampson Gokhan Terzi

3. 2 ARTE 79 Wes Marwing Kirk Swanson

4. 4 WOLVES AMONG SHEEP 75 J Penny Bridget Stidolph

5. 1 YARRAMAN 72 B McNaughton Gokhan Terzi