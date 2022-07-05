I’ve matured enough in the game says Bulawayo City player

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City FC player Andre Nakai says he has matured enough in the game, in what he attributes to his intensive training schedule during Covid-19 pandemic.

The midfielder says, in as much as the two-year break derailed his progression as a player it brought in a positive mode in his character.

“I have managed to put in the hard work and pick myself up,” he said.

For him as a young player, at the age of 20, Nakai still has plenty years to make a mark in the game, with sights set for international prime.

While the Covid-19 pandemic was detrimental to his life vision, he has learned to develop his talent.

Nakai was promoted into the senior team at the end of the 2019 season.

When football returned, he was loaned out to Ratanang FC where he has banged in three goals and provided several assists that have put the team at good stead.

The midfielder is making mark in the lower division and is eager to make a big impact this season.

“I’m at a happy place right now. I believe my development as a player is in the right path,” said Nakai.

“I signed for the City senior team during the Covid-19 time and l feel like the pandemic slowed me and my plans back a bit. I have been working extra hard and I am certain I have picked myself up and l am at my best.

“l started playing football at the age of 12. I was playing for Bantu Rovers FC at the time and l was there for four years. I then moved to Bulawayo City when l was 15 to play for their Under-18. Highlanders Under-18 coach at that time was Gift Lunga Jr he wanted me to come to the team, but the late coach Barry Daka convinced me to come to Bulawayo City.”

Nakai played at Bulawayo City and was a cog as the team reached Division Three. In that season, the team won the league and the Zifa Provincial Cup, leading to its promotion into the topflight league.

But, Nakai was eventually loaned out.

He says he has received so much support from his parents who have backed his football journey.

“My parents are my greatest motivation. They always tell me to make a name for myself. Besides making them proud, my goal is to someday play in the biggest leagues in the world. I am willing to work hard.”