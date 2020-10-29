Iyasa member dies

29 Oct, 2020 - 10:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Iyasa member dies The late Sibonisiwe Sithole

The Sunday News

BREAKING: One of Iyasa’s founding members, Sibonisiwe Sithole, has died. Sithole died this morning at United Bulawayo Hospitals after a short illness. Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube confirmed the news.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting