Iyasa outdressed? Doek & Slay fashionistas steal the show

Known for their captivating performances and signature vintage flair, Bulawayo-based performing arts ensemble Iyasa found themselves fashionably outshone in Harare over the weekend. This rare moment came at the Doek & Slay event, where style-savvy attendees turned heads with stunning interpretations of the vintage dress code.

Themed “Vintage Style: Beret Hat, Afro-Hairstyle or Doek of Choice,” the event saw guests pull out all the stops, think bold prints, dramatic silhouettes, nostalgic textures, and meticulously styled headwraps. While Iyasa is celebrated for embracing retro fashion on stage, this time, the spotlight was equally shared with the audience, who arrived dressed to impress.

Speaking after their show-stealing performance, Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube admitted the competition wasn’t just on stage.

“The biggest challenge was being out-dressed by the audience,” he said.

“So we had to go all out.”

Dube said the group spent three months preparing for the production, carefully curating everything from costume choices to choreography to align with the event’s aesthetic.

“The performance was spectacular. The energy from the audience, particularly the women, was unmatched. It was definitely one of our highlight performances of the year, top-tier, well-organised, and sold out. Known for our retro style, we had to shine, and I believe we did.”

This Doek & Slay edition theme was not just embraced; it was owned by both attendees and performers. With vintage elements woven into every detail, the event was more than a fashion moment; it was a cultural celebration.

Looking ahead, Iyasa is preparing for another major appearance, the Independence Gala at Mutora Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe North on April 18.

“We’re ready. We always aim to refresh our fans and deliver memorable experiences. Every performance is treated like the first and last. The Independence gala is no different, we promise to give our best,” Dube added.