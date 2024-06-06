Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and James Maddison left out of England squad for Euro 2024 by Gareth Southgate

The Sunday News
James Maddison and Curtis Jones have also been culled from Gareth Southgate’s 26-player squad, but Jack Grealish will be seen as the big-name omission ahead of the tournament in Germany; the deadline for 26-player squads is 11pm UK time on Friday
Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have been left out of England’s final squad for Euro 2024.
James Maddison and Curtis Jones have also been culled from Gareth Southgate’s 26-player squad.
But Grealish and Maguire will be seen as the big-name omissions ahead of the tournament in Germany.
“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire posted on social media. “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”
Maddison tweeted earlier: “Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign.”
Southgate has to cut his preliminary squad down to 26 by 11pm on Friday – around an hour after England’s final Euro 2024 warm-up game against Iceland at Wembley.