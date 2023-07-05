Jacob Zuma to headline carbon credits forum

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER President of South Africa Jacob Zuma is set to headline the first edition of the African Voluntary Carbon Credits Market (AVCCM) Forum which commences of Wednesday at the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The forum which is being held under the theme ‘Accelerating Africa into Climate Economy will run up to Friday 7 July.

Former President Zuma will be representing Belarus Africa Foreign Trade Association (BAFTA) alongside Judge President Mandlakayise Hlophe, South African’s Western Cape Division of the High Court who is also a board member at BAFTA.

Locally, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu as well as the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube are set to grace the forum as guest speakers.

In an interview with Sunday News, Minister Ndlovu said the forum will unpack a wide variety of issues as it is a developing phenomenon in the country.

“This is a private sector organisedd program where we are invited as Government to clarify issues on policy and also to interact with people who are engaged in the carbon credits industry. I want to believe they are ready to go. It is going to be quite a technical conference because carbon credits are still a developing space.

“A lot of people want to understand more also coming at the backdrop of Government approving the frame work which will guide carbon trading in Zimbabwe. There is still a lot that people want to understand from us as Government. So it is a conference that I believe will unpack alot in terms of guiding carbon credits,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Bulawayo based Mr Anglistone Sibanda who is the Chief Executive Officer of Green Afique Technologies is also set to present a paper on Community Based Climate action- the rights based approach to climate conversation, how African Communities can stimulate Sustainable Development through Carbon Credits and high value Agriculture.

Carbon credits refer to the mechanism in which companies, governments, and individuals make payments to enable others to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their behalf, thus allowing them to receive recognition for their contribution towards climate action.

Zimbabwe recently established a comprehensive Carbon Credit Framework for, which encompasses the creation of a National Carbon Credit Registry, the implementation of a National Climate Change Fund and the regulation of carbon credit agreements.