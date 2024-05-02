Jadon Sancho Manchester United future uncertain

Jadon Sancho is playing with a smile again and there is a decision to be made on his future.

Shortly after the January transfer window opened, Sancho signed for Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan, which ended his exile from Manchester United’s first team.

Erik ten Hag banished Sancho from his squad after an extraordinary outburst on social media and he was placed on an individual training plan until re-signing for Dortmund.

There was only going to be one outcome when Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag and a departure to Dortmund represented an opportunity to get his career back on track.

Sancho has contributed three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for Dortmund and his excellent goal in defeat against RB Leipzig last weekend caught attention. “A moment of absolute magic,” the commentator gasped when Sancho found the top right corner with the strike.

The winger’s loan with Dortmund is coming to an end and United must decide whether to reintegrate or sell Sancho when he returns to Manchester from Germany. The main obstacle in reintegrating Sancho is Ten Hag, but the Dutchman faces an uncertain future and another manager could be in charge of United by the start of next season.

The MEN has spoken to former United forward Dwight Yorke for his thoughts, meanwhile, various MEN writers have had their say on the best course of action.

“The presence of Ten Hag in the manager’s office at United is clearly an obstacle to Sancho resuming his Old Trafford career, but it’s not the only one. The Dutchman wasn’t the only figure annoyed by Sancho during his time in the first-team squad.

“It feels like too much water has passed under the bridge for another chance to be granted. That’s before you consider the on-pitch dynamic. Sancho has never looked like living up to his £73million price tag and the stage at United is simply too big for him. It’s no surprise he looks more comfortable in a more low-profile setting at Borussia Dortmund.

“United’s working plan is that the 24-year-old will be sold this summer and that is the best option, but bringing in £30m+ for him won’t be easy, given his reputation now precedes him and he has only impressed in bursts back in the Bundesliga. He could do with having a big say in the Champions League semi-finals to put himself in the shop window.

“If a buyer can’t be found then another loan is the next best option, but this will surely require Sancho to accept a reduction in his wages if he is to move abroad again, especially if it’s another campaign with Dortmund.”

“It always felt like this season had the potential to be Sancho’s last at Old Trafford and that was before he began a war of words with his manager on social media. It seemed like a coup when United signed him for £72.9million in the summer of 2021, but he’s been spectacularly disappointing and the club must cut their losses in the upcoming window, despite uncertainty over whether Ten Hag is going to be in charge.

“The bottom line is Sancho hasn’t been good enough since joining United. He’s looked worth a fraction of the fee paid for his signature – his contribution of 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances is awful – and his stock has nosedived, which has been a genuine shame.

“Sancho had the world at his feet during his first stint at Borussia Dortmund and it was hoped that player would eventually arrive in a red shirt – yet he never did. Undoubtedly, there have been glimmers of potential and moments of quality produced by Sancho for United, but they’ve been fleeting and performances haven’t been sustained.

“He’s looked unsuited to the demands of the Premier League, often appearing incapable of beating the opposition full-back, and he shrunk in the FA Cup final last season. Sancho and United have developed an unhappy marriage and it’s time for an amicable divorce.”

“Ten Hag is the elephant in the room as far as Sancho’s United future is concerned. For however long the former remains in charge, it is hard to envision Sancho getting so much as an opportunity to resurrect his United career.

“At the same time, though, if Ten Hag is axed this summer, it is still difficult to make a case for Sancho and any hopes he still has of making a name for himself at Old Trafford. Including Michael Carrick’s very short spell as caretaker boss in late 2021, he has worked under four different managers during his time at United and has struggled to thrive under any of them.

“There have been glimpses and flashes of his capabilities, but none have been eye-catching enough, nor have they been consistent. He has been a shadow of the player United thought they were getting back in July 2021.

“As a result of his struggles, as well as his decision to undermine Ten Hag in public, United should cash in this summer and recoup whatever they can get for him, even though it will be a massive loss they have to stomach. His Dortmund loan has seen him rediscover a little bit of form and United will be hoping that continues until the end of the season.

“Some transfers simply aren’t meant to be and this is one of them.”

“Jadon Sancho’s very talented, but he needs to be integrated into the team. Sancho did not play with the talent he has because Man United’s football is not free-flowing,” Yorke told the MEN via TVSportGuide.

“Sancho is seen as a ‘baller’, but he hasn’t been able to show that. Imagine going to work, where you’re unhappy, would you perform at your best? No. Sancho has to go into training not happy, always questioning something, that’s not where a ‘baller’ should be, he needs to play in a better environment.”

Tom Doyle

“One thing is clear: either Sancho or Ten Hag will not be at Old Trafford next season – and perhaps neither will be. The relationship between the player and manager seems broken beyond repair, but that is not to say United firing Ten Hag would necessarily mean the return of Sancho.

“The England international’s stock among the United fanbase is low due to his poor form for the club combined with the fallout with Ten Hag. A parting of ways seems inevitable, but United will not want to take a serious loss on the £73million they paid Dortmund back in 2021 – especially if they are to sell Sancho back to the same club.

“Dortmund are almost guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League, and the prize money and TV broadcast revenue from their semi-final run this year means a bid for Sancho this summer is no longer out of the question. Still, his wages and a large fee could scupper a dream return.

“Sancho stated his intentions when he rejoined Dortmund on loan in January, saying “it felt like coming home”. Regardless of whether a new United manager could get Sancho back to something approaching his best form, it seems like his heart isn’t really in it.

“It is a crying shame the move hasn’t worked out, but if Sancho has already made his mind up then United’s best option would be to cut their losses and sell him while he’s sitting in the glamorous shop window that is the Champions League semi-finals.” – Manchester Evening News