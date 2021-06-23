Jah Prayzah releases new single album ‘Svovi’

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday News reporter

MULTI-AWARD-WINNING musician, Jah Prayzah has created hype for his upcoming album with the release of a single titled Svovi, which he dropped on Monday.

Jah Prayzah is set to drop his latest effort, his tenth studio album, on 9 July. As excitement for the new offering builds, the ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ chanter gave his fans something to nibble at while building up anticipation for the album with his latest album.

‘Svovi’ has already overtaken a lot of other tunes on streaming site YouTube, occupying the number one trending spot, with over 150 000 views bagged in less than a day after its release.

Music lovers were clearly blown away by the track. Despite the overwhelming response the track has received, Jah Prayzah clarified that it was not part of the album and did not want it to be associated with the new production.

“The song I am releasing is a single and I will be very mad and disappointed if people associate the single with my new album, even if we meet in the streets and you ask me about the single, I will tell you that it is not part of the list,” he wrote before releasing the single.

The Uzumba bred singer also delivered sterling visuals shot in a resort area, Essqie Zalu Nungwi in Zanzibar.