Jah Prayzah to set Victoria Falls Carnival alight!

Jah Prayzah, the Zimbabwean contemporary music sensation, will make his debut at the Victoria Falls Carnival where fans can expect nothing short of fireworks.

The hugely popular singer will be among the crème dela creme at the three-day festival now in its 11th edition.

And Jah Prayzah, himself an absolute hit among Zimbabwean music fans, will be attending the festival with his Third Generation, a group that has backed him since his formative years.

The lanky singer has several hit albums to his credit including Sungano Yerudo 2013, Jerusarema 2015, Tsviriyo 2013, Chitubu 2018, Mdara Vachauya 2016, Gwara 2021 and 2020 release Hokoyo.

The Nyeredzi singer is currently working on the release of his upcoming album due out in May 2023.

Born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, Jah Prayzah is popularly referred to by fans and media as “Musoja”, a Shona word for soldier, a name he earned mostly because of his signature band uniform of military fatigues.

The moniker Jah Prayzah comes from his first name, Mukudzeyi which means Praise Him.

As a young boy, he liked writing, reading his father’s Shona novels, swimming in the river with friends, and hunting in the forests.

Time and again he would come back home with his shorts torn from all the climbing and adventure. Most importantly, he liked to sing.

Jah Prayzah nurtured this habit through singing at school assemblies and at church, as well as playing the mbira with his teacher Mupa Musimbe.

As he grew older and as his mbira skills improved, Jah Prayzah felt confident and inspired to pursue his interests in music. People began to realize his natural gift in music and language and encouraged him to be serious with it.

For all the beauty of his music – to his legion of fans, especially female ones; and for all the melodic and lyrical genius of his compositions, Jah Prayzah has essentially been the go-to artist for the good times in a nation of ‘crying children and laughing hyenas’ (to borrow a line from one of imbongi Albert Nyathi’s seminal poems).

From people paying Jah Prayzah to get off stage now the star is drawing thousands of music fans to his shows. Some of the performing artistes who have been confirmed at the festival are Black Motion, a South African house duo, Jah Prayzah, Mzansi’s mmapiano musician Musa Keys, Mafikizolo, Andrea the Vocalist, Mi Casa, Enzo Ishall, songbird Anita Jaxson and Oskido, among others.

The carnival’s general access ticket for day one pass is pegged at US$50, two-day pass is US$65 and three-day pass cost US$90.

For the VIP ticket, a three-day pass is selling at US$295.

It includes access to a VIP viewing deck with a private VIP bar and toilet facilities, private pool party (April 29), sunset cruise that will include drinks and snacks.

The pass also allows the holder to attend live performances at Pure Africa on April 28 and April 29.

It also includes a private VIP party with headline acts on April 30.

On the whole, the Victoria Falls Carnival offers festival0goers fun, thrills and exciting entertainment.