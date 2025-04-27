Jah Prayzah’s daughter Kayla makes artistic debut on “Ndini Mukudzeyi” album

Melissa MpofuZimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

As the countdown to Jah Prayzah’s much-anticipated album “Ndini Mukudzeyi” intensifies, the award-winning musician has gifted fans a moving prelude, the release of a special single titled “Kuno” to be released on April 28.

Already stirring excitement, “Kuno” is not just another song; it is a deeply personal milestone for Jah Prayzah (real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe), as it marks the musical debut of someone very close to his heart, his daughter, Kayla.

Taking to Facebook to share the emotional moment, Jah Prayzah wrote:

“Tomorrow at 10am, a piece of my heart comes to life. Kuno, the first full release from my upcoming album Ndini Mukudzeyi, will be going live. It’s even more special to me because my daughter, Kayla, plays herself in this story.”

The proud father’s words captured the emotional weight of the moment, showing that beyond the polished sounds and global tours, there remains a man who treasures family above all.

“Kuno” follows the earlier releases of the album teaser Ibvo and the prayerful single Fambai Neni, which, though not part of the album, beautifully set the tone for what fans can expect. From the rich production quality to the authentic storytelling, Jah Prayzah’s new project promises to reflect not just musical excellence, but a deeper, matured artistry shaped by life, travel, and fatherhood.

Fans have been urged to prepare their data bundles ahead of the song’s release, as this emotional offering is expected to be a rare, unforgettable treat.

“Ndini Mukudzeyi” will officially drop on May 3, with a grand launch event at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare. The launch marks the beginning of a broader plan that will see Jah Prayzah take his music across the world in an international tour.