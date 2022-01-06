January fuel prices announcement delayed

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced the delay in the review of fuel prices for January 2022.

In a statement ZERA noted that while, according to Statutory Instrument 270 of 2019, fuel prices are supposed to be reviewed and announced by the 5th of every month, this month’s announcement has been delayed, as consultations are ongoing.

They revealed that the consultations are taking places at Government level, as they monitor developments in the international oil makers.

‘Fuel operators are therefore urged to continue trading as per December 2021 fuel prices while consultations are being finalized, the January 2022 fuel prices will be announced in due course”.

In December 2021, ZERA set the maximum pump price of diesel at ZWL$150.31 or US$1.38 per litre while that of petrol was capped at ZWL$154.56 or US$1.42 per litre.