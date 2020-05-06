JAPAN pledges USD14,8 million in food assistance

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

The Government of Japan will avail US$14.8 million to fund the essential food security needs of vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.

The fund will be administered by the World Food Programme (WFP).

In a statement the WFP said the funding will be able to procure and deliver approximately 25 600 metric tonnes of maize by June which will be distributed to vulnerable people in the country.

The maize will be distributed through the Government’s food assistance programme, the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy (FDMS).

It is expected that it will meet the essential food security needs of 512 000 households in rural areas for a period of six months.

“We welcome this generous and timely contribution from the Government and people of Japan to support the food needs of Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable people, who are struggling to put food on the table. The maize procured to support the Government’s efforts will help to cushion Zimbabweans at the peak of the hunger season”, said WFP Country representative and director, Mr Eddie Rowe.

Japan ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Toshiyuki Iwado who handed over the donation on behalf of the Japanese Government said they expected the food assistance to support the immediate food needs of many of the most vulnerable households.

“Japan has relied on the expertise of WFP to provide food assistance and build the resilience of drought-affected communities for many years. Given the extent and severity of the current food insecurity crisis in Zimbabwe, the Government of Japan decided to increase its funding even further. We expect this food assistance to support the immediate food needs of many of the most vulnerable households,” he said.

Japan’s previous support to vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe through WFP provided food assistance while at the same time strengthening community resilience through the creation of productive assets, such as weir dams and nutrition gardens. It also provided much-needed nutritional support to expectant mothers at maternity waiting homes across the country.