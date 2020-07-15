Jehovah Witnesses Church in drought relief exercise

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Jehovah’s Witness Church in Bulawayo has embarked on a drought relief exercise in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South in a bid to ensure that vulnerable groups are food secure during this period of lockdown.

About 4000 people have benefited from the programme so far.

The chairman of the Disaster Relief Committee at the church Mr Qubeka Nkomo said the aim was to ensure that those affected by the effects of Coronavirus and drought in general have food.

“Due to the poor rain season in 2019/20 many of our dear brothers and sisters did not get any meaningful harvest. This coupled with the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown has resulted in a lot of our fellow brothers requiring food assistance,” he said.

The chairman said one challenge that was being faced was that families had relatives that they relied on for food that were based outside the country but because of the coronavirus they were incapacitated.

“Families who in the past relied on supplies from their relatives in neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana were also included in the relief exercise as it has been very difficult to receive supplies from across the border due to the lockdown. Also included were the families whose breadwinners are unable to go to work due to the lockdown,” he added.

A total of 3969 individuals were assisted with food relief. The food items distributed were 79 990kgs of mealie-meal, 9 450kgs of sugar beans, 3 289 kgs of kapenta, 5 548 litres of cooking oil, 786kgs of sugar, 626kgs of flour and varying quantities of peanut, soya chunks, rice, soap, milk and salt.

Over 54 volunteers took part in the exercise which spanned over three weeks and is still ongoing as the need arises.

The church said the programme has been taking place during the lockdown and as such movement was not very easy.

“To their credit the Government authorities were very helpful in giving us permits to facilitate the food distribution as well as the movement of volunteers who assisted with offloading trucks that brought the food items as well as loading the trucks for delivering the food relief.

Mr Nkomo said despite the challenges they faced, they were able to deliver the food to their targeted groups and in some cases they said they found people with no idea of where they would get their next meal.