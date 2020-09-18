Jesi, Songani leave for Sudan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO Zimbabwean footballers, Last Jesi as well as Silas Songani have left the country for Sudan where they are expected to complete moves to that country’s top team, Al Hilal.

Jesi on loan at FC Platinum from Manica Diamonds since the start of the year is putting pen to paper on a three-year deal while it is unclear what kind of contract Songani is penning in the North African country.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo said Songani, who joined the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions at the beginning of the year has been invited to Sudan for medicals, which should pave way for him to join Al Hilal. According to Chizondo, FC Platinum and Al Hilal will engage in talks about Songani’s transfer once the player passes the medical assessment.

Songani only played one competitive match for FC Platinum when he scored a brace as they floored Highlanders 2-0 in the Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium in March. It was his first match in Zimbabwe since he left the country in 2014 for Denmark having been the 2013 Soccer Star of the Year first runner up while he was still with Harare City.

The two players took off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday and were accompanied by their agent George Deda as well as former Zimbabwe international Edward Sadomba, an ex Al Hilal player.

