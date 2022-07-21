Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest in talks to sign former Man Utd midfielder, West Ham awaiting his decision

The Sunday News

Nottingham Forest have made a substantial offer to sign Jesse Lingard and are in talks with his representatives.

There was a growing feeling Lingard would choose West Ham as his preferred destination, but Forest have now joined the race for his signature.

West Ham have already made a proposal to sign Lingard and are satisfied with the offer they have on the table. The Hammers are now awaiting his decision.

The former Manchester United midfielder’s representatives have been in talks with at least four different clubs in recent days and he is expected to decide his next club soon.

It is thought the two other offers are from leagues outside England.-skysports.com

 

 

