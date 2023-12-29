Jeys Marabini returns to Bulawayo Theatre after UK tour

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo musician Jeys Marabini has returned home from his successful tour of the United Kingdom and is set to perform at the Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday.

The event will be a celebration of the band’s achievements in 2023, with fans from different countries including South Africa, Botswana, the UK, and Australia expected to attend.

“The experience in the United Kingdom was splendid,” said Marabini.

“The people loved us and I have been receiving great feedback from them. Now we are ready to perform home and give people a taste of what we have been doing in the UK.”

He said he and his band members were excited and were ready to set the stage alight as they share their splendid experience from the UK tour with their fans at the Bulawayo Theatre.

“Saturday 30 December is a big day for our big event, people should come in numbers. The event is for the whole of Bulawayo, the whole of Matabeleland and whole of Zimbabwe.”

Today (Friday) Marabini and his band will be performing in Victoria Falls at the Mapopoma Festival.