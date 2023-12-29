Jeys Marabini returns to Bulawayo Theatre after UK tour

29 Dec, 2023 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Jeys Marabini returns to Bulawayo Theatre after UK tour Jeys Marabini

The Sunday News

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo musician Jeys Marabini has returned home from his successful tour of the United Kingdom and is set to perform at the Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday.

The event will be a celebration of the band’s achievements in 2023, with fans from different countries including South Africa, Botswana, the UK, and Australia expected to attend.

“The experience in the United Kingdom was splendid,” said Marabini.

“The people loved us and I have been receiving great feedback from them. Now we are ready to perform home and give people a taste of what we have been doing in the UK.”

He said he and his band members were excited and were ready to set the stage alight as they share their splendid experience from the UK tour with their fans at the Bulawayo Theatre.

 “Saturday 30 December is a big day for our big event, people should come in numbers. The event is for the whole of Bulawayo, the whole of Matabeleland and whole of Zimbabwe.”

Today (Friday) Marabini and his band will be performing in Victoria Falls at the Mapopoma Festival.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting