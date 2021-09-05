Joel Ngodzo, back in boyhood colours

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams have declared their readiness for the resumption of football this month, with the bulk of them putting in arrangements to start training.

Highlanders, Bulawayo City, Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn are the Bulawayo based PSL teams. Following all sporting activity being allowed in the country last Tuesday, the PSL advised clubs to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in relation to testing and vaccination in preparation for the resumption of football.

Clubs are expected to start training from tomorrow ahead of continuation of action in the Chibuku Super Cup at the end of this month. Highlanders media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo said as has been the norm, they should be doing Covid-19 tests before the coaches take over.

“As has become the new normal, we will conduct Covid-19 tests first, then from there the coaches’ programme will then resume. The club is working on all those logistics to make sure that we resume training early this week,’’ Moyo said.

Some Highlanders players were said to have walked out of the club after their employer failed to pay salaries but Moyo said the only changes in the just ended transfer window was the registration of players who could not participate in the opening matches in the Chibuku Super Cup as they did not have international transfer certificates.

Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Keith Mavhunga, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Peter Muduhwa are now registered, which means coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu can use them when the Chibuku Super Cup matches resume.

“Our squad is unchanged, serve for the fact that some players who were not registered are now registered and available for the coaches. It’s a transfer window that came when there was no football, when there was uncertainty about the resumption of football. So, there are no squad changes to talk about,’’ said Moyo.

Bulawayo Chiefs media officer, Thulani “Javas” Sibanda indicated that they plan to conduct Covid-19 testing prior to embarking on fine tuning sessions.

“Yes, Bulawayo Chiefs is ready to resume training protocols, we are scheduled for Covid-19 testing soon before we hit the training ground. We made action towards beefing our squad and we will soon make an announcement of our final squad,’’ said Sibanda.

Amakhosi Amahle have been busy on the transfer market with Elvis Moyo, Ian Nekati and Mandlenkosi Gasela some of the notable signings from the just ended transfer window.

— @Mdawini_29