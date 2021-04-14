Josta back at Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS on Wednesday unveiled new players, one of those being Bosso’s junior product, Joel “Josta” Ngodzo who has made a return to his childhood club for the second time.

Ngodzo, the 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year has been Zambian club Buildcon after joining them from Caps United. He was unveiled together with other new players, Chrispen Ncube, Pritchard Mpelele, Toto Banda, Winston Mhango, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Andrew Tandi. The coming of the new players has seen the number of contracted players rise to 23.

Highlanders should have all these available for Sunday’s clash against their fierce rivals Dynamos in Sunday’s President’s Independence Trophy to be played at the National Sports Stadium.

Bosso and DeMbare were some of the last teams to resume training, which means there will be fitness issues when the two giants of Zimbabwean football collide on Sunday. Highlanders only resumed training on Sunday after players, technical team, office staff as well as the executive committee members were tested for Covid-19 last Friday, with no positive cases reported in the Bosso camp.

Dynamos restarted training on Saturday after players as well as technical team members got tested and voluntarily vaccinated for Covid-19 the day before.

@Mdawini_29