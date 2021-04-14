Josta back at Highlanders

14 Apr, 2021 - 20:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Josta back at Highlanders Joel Ngodzo

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS on Wednesday unveiled new players, one of those being Bosso’s junior product, Joel “Josta” Ngodzo who has made a return to his childhood club for the second time.

Ngodzo, the 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year has been Zambian club Buildcon after joining them from Caps United. He was unveiled together with other new players, Chrispen Ncube, Pritchard Mpelele, Toto Banda, Winston Mhango, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Andrew Tandi. The coming of the new players has seen the number of contracted players rise to 23.

Toto Banda

Highlanders should have all these available for Sunday’s clash against their fierce rivals Dynamos in Sunday’s President’s Independence Trophy to be played at the National Sports Stadium.

Andrew Tandi

Bosso and DeMbare were some of the last teams to resume training, which means there will be fitness issues when the two giants of Zimbabwean football collide on Sunday. Highlanders only resumed training on Sunday after players, technical team, office staff as well as the executive committee members were tested for Covid-19 last Friday, with no positive cases reported in the Bosso camp.

Pritchard Mpelele

Dynamos restarted training on Saturday after players as well as technical team members got tested and voluntarily vaccinated for Covid-19 the day before.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting