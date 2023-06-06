Journalists urged to promote inclusive society

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

JOURNALISTS have been urged to be responsible and sensitive when reporting on people with mental health conditons by using terminology that does not undermine or aid in the discrimination of such people.

The Zimbabwe National Association for Mental Health (ZIMNAMH) held an inclusive development workshop on mental health, with the objective of strengthening mental health advocacy for the inclusive participation of people with mental health conditions in Bulawayo last week.

The organisation’s coordinator, Mr Ignicious Murambidze, said the workshop was mainly concerned with mental health, as well as to conscientise journalists to be sensitive when writing stories that include people with mental illness.

“The workshop aims at promoting mental health through psychological intervention, rehabilitation, advocacy and to sensitise development actors (journalists) on disability sensitive reporting and development policies and programmes for people with mental disabilities. When writing articles, journalists need to use terminology which does not undermine those suffering from mental illness but use terminology which advocates for the wellbeing of these people,” said Mr Murambidze.

He said the workshop was critical for the promotion of development and dignity of people with mental health conditions, while also assisting media practitioners on how to inform and educate the public on mental health issues to combat stigma and discrimination.

“This is about how we can promote positive reporting on mental health issues in our country so that the articles do not over sensationalise mental health issues and perpetuate stigma and stereotyping but promote a developmental perspective to rights issues,” said Mr Murambidze.

Lupane State University (LSU) Industrial Psychology lecturer, Dr Sangelizwe Maphosa said the media and journalists play a pivotal role in shaping the way people think and what people think shape how people behave.

“This kind of interaction will come about understanding and acceptability of disability in mental health. This will have a positive impact on the community as the articles that will be written by journalists will help the community in understanding and appreciating people with mental health issues and find a possible way to assist them,” said Dr Maphosa.