Joyous Celebration mourn Eric Moyo

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

RENOWNED South African Gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration has described their late member Eric Moyo as an exceptional talent and an uplifter to many through his performances and unique songs. Moyo passed on in South Africa following a short illness.

He was aged 41. In a statement, Joyous Celebration described Moyo as a snazzy dresser with an unmatched energy on stage. He was discovered by Lindelani Mkhize in 2014 and joined the group from Joyous 18, consistently delivering unforgettable performances until his untimely death.

“As a tenor singer, Eric brought joy to many through his electrifying performances and unique songs,” reads the statement.

“He was a snazzy dresser of note. His energy was unmatched.” It is reported that Moyo collapsed on stage while performing with the Joyous Celebration.

He succumbed to brain bleeding this morning.

“His untimely passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family. His legacy will live on through his music, which touched the hearts of many and made a significant contribution to the gospel music genre.”

The Joyous family has expressed sadness following the loss of the renowned artiste, sending their condolences to the family.

“While we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Eric Moyo may no longer be with us but his spirit will live on through the beautiful music he created. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends throughout this difficult time.

The group expressed their condolences and shared that they are in communication with Moyo’s family to share funeral arrangements when they become available.