JSC sets up internet hubs within courts

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) has set up internet hubs at the country’s higher courts as it moves to support the Integrated Electronic Case Management Systems (IECMS).

IECMS is web-based system which automates and tracks all aspects of a case life cycle, from initial filing through disposition, appeal and judgment.

The internet hub in Harare is already functional while the one at Bulawayo High Court has been completely constructed and awaits official commissioning.

In an interview with Sunday News, the JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said the commission was setting up the internet hubs to help clients who do not have access to information and communication technologies gadgets to access the IECMS.

“We are in the process of setting up internet hubs within our courts to support the IECMS. We had complaints from our clients saying it was difficult for them to access the system as they did not have the means. The Harare one is already operational while the Bulawayo one awaits official commissioning which will be done in the first quarter of the year,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

The IECMS is among many other initiatives introduced by JSC as part of efforts to achieve accessible world-class justice for all in line with Vision 2030, while upholding and developing accessible, efficient and effective justice delivery.

Following the introduction of IECMS all courts, including the Labour Court and Administrative Court have been digitised as JSC moves to make the courts paperless.

The setting up of the internet hubs is also expected to enhance the IECMS which rolls into its fourth and final phase this year. @nyeve14