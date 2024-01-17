JSC to host regional symposium on electoral justice

Robin Muchetu Senior Reporter

THE Judicial Service Commission will host a high-level regional symposium on electoral justice in Victoria Falls to deliberate on key issues surrounding electoral processes and the role of the judiciary in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections for the enhancement of democracy in Africa.

The symposium will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2024, and will run under the theme: “Making the dream of the African Charter a reality: The Role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law with specific reference to free, fair, and credible elections in Africa.”

It is organised by the Africa Electoral Justice Network (AEJN) – a regional forum that brings together judges and individuals who adjudicate electoral disputes in courts, tribunals, and judicial election management bodies from across the African continent.

It is expected to offer an opportunity to reflect on a growing body of regional jurisprudence and discuss emerging challenges in election litigation – such as the use of electronic evidence related to election technology and court-annexed mediation in the wake of deepening democratisation, good governance, observance of the rule of law and respect for human rights for more inclusive societies, sustainable peace, security, and development in Africa.

In a statement, the JSC said the symposium would serve as a platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to electoral justice among the participating nations.

“It will provide an opportunity for judges to engage in insightful discussions, exchange knowledge, and strengthen cooperation in this critical area. We have extended invitations to 50 esteemed judges from various jurisdictions within the region. Their presence and active participation will contribute significantly to the success of this symposium. The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, enabling participants to explore emerging challenges and identify effective strategies for addressing them,” reads the statement.

By organizing the symposium, the JSC said it aims to foster a deeper understanding of electoral justice principles and enhance the capacity of judges to adjudicate election-related disputes with fairness, impartiality, and expertise.

The statement noted that the AEJN was established to facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge exchange among a diverse and inclusive group of election arbiters.

It aims to provide peer support for election judges and arbiters dealing with politically sensitive and challenging disputes and violations, strengthen the capacity of election monitoring bodies and the judiciary to resolve electoral cases and disputes and help entrench and apply norms across the region.

The symposium also aims to achieve the promotion, nurturing, strengthening and consolidation of democracy, which are fundamental issues that call for regional dialogue amongst and between persons and bodies that are involved in the promotion of electoral justice.

It follows the inaugural Africa Regional Electoral Justice Network conference in Johannesburg South Africa, held in April 2019. @NyembeziMu