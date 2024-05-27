Judge recuses self in Mutsvangwa bail hearing

The bail hearing in the illegal currency trading and money laundering case of Neville Mutsvangwa failed to kick off on Monday after High Court judge Esther Muremba recused herself from the case for personal reasons.

Mutsvangwa and his co-accused Ellas Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana were arrested earlier this month on allegations of money laundering and illegal currency trading.

They have been held in remand prison since, awaiting trial, prompting Mutsvawangwa to apply for bail at the High Court after he was denied temporary freedom at the magistrates court.The recusal by Justice Muremba means the case is automatically referred to Judge President, Mary Dube for it to be allocated to another judge.

Mutsvangwa and his accomplices face one count of contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] as read with section 4(1)(a) (1) of the Exchange Control Regulations SI 109 of 1996 “Dealing in foreign currency”, and another of contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act.

They also face a charge of money laundering while Mutsvangwa faces another separate charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act with the State alleging that he was unlawfully using Star Link equipment.

New Ziana