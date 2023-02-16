June exam registration deadline set

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) has set 15 March as the deadline for Ordinary and Advanced Level June 2023 examination registration.

This comes after the Government greenlighted the return of Zimsec Ordinary and Advanced Level June examinations that were suspended in 2021 following disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown.

Zimsec has announced that candidates sitting for the June 2023 Ordinary level examinations in public schools will pay US$11 while private candidates will pay USD$24 per subject.

For Advanced Level, candidates in public schools will be expected to pay US$22 whereas private candidates will be expected to pay USD$48 per subject.

Zimsec said parents and guardians were to pay the registration fee in a currency of their choice (Rand, USD, or ZWL) and that the examination fees are also payable in local currency at interbank rate, which will be prevailing between 8-15 March.