Junior swimming gala on

SWIMMERS representing provincial teams are participating at the annual junior national championships that underway at the Bulawayo City Pool.

The event started yesterday with preliminaries from 11 and Under up to 20 years.

Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association, Midlands, Harare, Manicaland and Mashonaland Country Districts are taking part.

Sunday is the last day of the competition.

This morning qualifiers for the finals were held and more than 53 events were covered before the tea time break. Swimmers competed in the backstroke, freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly categories in different distances on the pool.

The finals will start in the afternoon after the official opening slated for 3pm.

Results posted so far, reveal it was a tight contest on the pool. In the first session on Friday, the 11 year old boys’ 50 metre backstroke, Thabiso Ncube of the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association took home at 50. 24 seconds followed by Anashe Mudyiwa ( Harare) at 50. 52 seconds. Ian Jere of Harare was third at 51.68 seconds.

In the Under-16 boys’ 50 metres backstroke, Jude Moss of Mashonaland Country Districts was first at 38.81 seconds. BJ Nnam (Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association) recorded 42.28 seconds while Charlie Buchanan of Mashonaland Country Districts followed at 42.43 seconds.

In the team scores, Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association was in the lead with 559 points. Harare followed at 507. Midlands had 228, Mashonaland Country Districts (145) and Matabeleland South (88).

