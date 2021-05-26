JUST IN: 10 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE registered 10 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people that have tested positive for the virus to 38 706.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 36 517 people have recovered, while 1587 lives have been claimed by the pandemic. Yesterday, one death was recorded around the country, while 46 people recovered.

“As of 24 May 2021, at 1500hrs, there were 25 hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic 3, mild to moderate 20, severe 2 and 0 Intensive Care Units,” a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care read.

Meanwhile, 5918 people received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 7 151 received their second jab. Overall, 639 553 people have received their first dose and 288 437 received their second.