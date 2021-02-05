JUST IN: 19 more Covid-19 deaths

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 19 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday with 13 cases in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 171 that are hospitalised.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, there were 171 hospitalised cases with 10 asymptomatic, 89 mild to moderate, 59 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units. The Ministry further reported that as of Thursday the country had 207 new cases with 58 in Bulawayo alone.

“All 207 are local cases and Bulawayo had the highest with 58 cases. As of 3 February 2021 at 3pm there were 171 hospitalised cases, 10 asymptomatic, 89 mild to moderate, 59 severe and 13 in the Intensive Care Units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 217 from 237. 3076 tests were done and the positivity was 6.7 percent,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported that 368 new recoveries reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 81.2 percent and active cases going down to 5124 on Thursday.

“As of 4 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 34 171 cases, including 27 759 recoveries and 1 288 deaths,” added the Ministry.

According to the Ministry deaths were recorded in Harare with eight, Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Midlands each had three, while two were recorded in Mashonaland West.

On Thursday, Bulawayo was leading with 58 new cases, followed Harare with 54, Manicaland with 20, Masvingo with 19 and 14 recorded in Midlands.