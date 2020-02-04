JUST IN: 2 323 illegal miners arrested

04 Feb, 2020 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: 2 323 illegal miners arrested Artisanal miners working without protective clothing at a mine in Matopo. (Picture by Obey Sibanda)

The Sunday News

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

POLICE have arrested 2 323 illegal miners throughout the country since launching the operation meant to stop violence in mining areas in January.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, saying members of the police had been in running battles with the illegal miners and machete gangs since last year.

“The cumulative number of people who have been arrested in the ongoing operation against illegal mining activities and machete gangs has risen to 2323.  This follows the arrest of 186 people at Premier, Odzi on Monday. The area had been infested by illegal miners and other criminals,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said those that had been arrested were being held at ZRP Penhalonga in Manicaland province.

Machete gangs have wreaked havoc at gold mining areas across the country, causing deaths and injuries and threatening the entire gold mining industry.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting