JUST IN: 20 more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE yesterday recorded 20 more deaths as a result of Covid-19, bringing to 1254 the number of people that have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 266 new positive cases were also reported, with Harare (107) contributing the highest number of cases. All 266 were a result of local infection.

“As of 1 February 2021  at 1500hrs there were 148 hospitalised cases: 79 mild to moderate, 59 severe and 10 in Intensive Care Units NB Mater Dei and Thorngroove did not report,” the ministry noted in its daily report.

As of 2 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 33 814 cases, 26 794 recoveries and 1254 deaths.

