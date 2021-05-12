JUST IN: 25 hospitalised with Covid-19

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has only 25 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, while the country recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily report, of the 25 Zimbabweans currently admitted in various hospital with the virus, two are in intensive care units.

“As of 10 May 2021, @1500hrs there were hospitalised cases: Asymptomatic three, mild to moderate 11, severe nine and two in the Intensive Care Units…” the Ministry’s daily reported stated.

10166 Zimbabweans received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines bringing the cumulative number of those that had done so 539 526. So far, 170 246 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 13 new recoveries were recorded, and the country’s recovery rate now stands at 94,2 percent.