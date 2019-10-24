JUST IN: 50 buses for Byo anti-sanctions march

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

THE Government has availed 265 buses to ferry people from the country’s 10 provinces to attend the inaugural anti-sanctions campaign set for tomorrow.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare today, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Oliver Chidawu said buses will be available at usual pick up points from 6am.

“We have allocated 100 buses for Harare, Bulawayo 50, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Midlands will each get 20 buses respectively, while Mashonaland Central will get 15 buses, Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South will each get 10 buses respectively,” said Minister Chidawu.

He urged patriotic Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers in support of the call for the lifting of sanctions.

“We thus call upon all patriotic Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers in support of the call for the lifting of these unjustified economic sanctions. As we express our commonly felt desire for the removal of these sanctions against our country, I urge you all to be a mindful of maintaining peace, law and order.

“Buses will be available at usual pick up points from 6am. The march will commence at the Robert Mugabe Square to the National Sports Stadium where solidarity messages will be delivered.

“Let us come out in large numbers to show the world that Zimbabwe is a free, democratic and peace loving nation which needs everyone’s support as we strive for our economic emancipation, “he added.

In addition, Minister Chidawu said: “I am sure that most of us are aware that the South African Development Community (SADC) member states set aside 25 October 2019 to stand in solidarity with us in Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the economic sanctions imposed on our nation by the United States of America and its Western Allies.

More to follow…